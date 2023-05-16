Dr Jerip: Increased flights to Sarawak will result in more competitive airfares

KUCHING (May 16): Increased flight frequencies to Sarawak operated by more airlines will create healthy competition that would result in more affordable and competitive airfares, said Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

“Further engagements were also made to increase flight frequencies into Sarawak during festive seasons and school holidays,” he said in reply to Wilfred Yap (GPS-Kota Sentosa) at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He pointed out that since the reopening of Malaysia international borders after the Movement Control Order due to Covid-19 pandemic was lifted last year, the Ministry of Transport Sarawak has been working very closely with the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, and the tourism industry players to reinstate flights into Sarawak.

“The Ministry had several engagements with the airline leaders resulting in increased connectivity into Sarawak, for example additional flights from Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam and Kuala Lumpur into Kuching as well as to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. The flight frequencies within Sarawak were also increased” he said.

He added his ministry is also working with the airlines to expand Sarawak’s connectivity to Indonesia and China.

“In this regard, Kuching will have its first direct connectivity to Jakarta commencing from June 15, 2023,” he said, referring to the announcement by AirAsia on its newly-introduced Jakarta-Kuching direct flights.