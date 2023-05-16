Duo charged with 2018 murder of woman ordered to enter defence

SIBU (May 16): Two men charged with killing a 58-year-old woman in Pulau Kerto here in 2018 were called to enter their defence after the High Court yesterday ruled that a prima facie case had been established against them.

Jeeji Ting Kim Leong, 32, from Nanga Assan, and Syahadan Othman Sabang, 29, from Kapit were charged with common intention of committing murder by causing the death of Ting Poh Sing at an unnumbered house in Pulau Kerto between 1am and 7.10pm on June 27.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Ting and Syahadan, represented by lawyers Yap Hoi Liong and Ben Lau respectively, will give their sworn statements during their defence call from June 21-23, 2023.

High Court judge Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin made the ruling after conducting a maximum evaluation of the totality of the evidence and the probability of the witnesses as mandated by law.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto had called 19 witnesses to testify against the two accused.

Based on a past report, Poh Sing was found dead with her hands and feet bound, and mouth covered with a towel, by her elder sister who had gone to the house for a visit.

There were also injuries on the victim’s eyes, and bruises on her elbows and right side of her chest. Her two mobile phones were also missing.

Poh Sing at the time was living together with her 85-year-old mother, who was unharmed in the incident.