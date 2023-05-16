DXN continues resilient journey, prioritising sustainability

Achieve the extraordinary

KUALA LUMPUR (May 16): IT was in the year 1993 that DXN Holdings Bhd’s founder and executive chairman Datuk Lim Siow Jin launched his personally developed Ganoderma products in the Malaysian market despite strong competition then from imported Ganoderma products.

Through his firm confidence and determination, he tirelessly researched, improved, and

developed Ganoderma products for the market.

Over the years, his enthusiasm for Ganoderma has never diminished.

Wealth from the forest

Through his enthusiasm, a more specialised and specific strategy was integrated in the existing Ganoderma business in order to help more people get acquainted and to utilise the benefits of this miraculous herb.

In the 1980s, Lim extracted the tropical species of Ganoderma from the forest and it has remarkably spread widely throughout the world, creating the wealth of DXN today.

Starting as a small and unknown company, Lim led the rapid progress and development of Ganoderma within the group to proactively expand the business through its unique biotechnology before rising to become the largest manufacturer and exporter of Ganoderma, gaining worldwide fame all in a span of 10 years.

Master of surprise

By thinking out of the box, Lim was able to innovate the approach to upstream processing through his love of the forest.

While focusing on the health aspects of proper forestry techniques, Lim saw the potential value in generating wealth from the forest by adopting an integrated forestry approach. He developed an agroforestry system that is able to generate more returns for wealth and health for the forest.

Lim has also reaffirmed his ability to think with innovation at the core of his heart by expansion through digitalisation in direct selling companies early on through shopless marketing while other companies pursued expansion through brick and mortar.

Commanding your destiny

“Victory belongs to those who establish an invincible position before engaging in battle.” This principle lies at the heart of DXN’s business approach. By focusing on achieving complete control over all aspects of its operations, DXN sets the stage for resilience and growth in the marketplace.

DXN’s Management Board follows two essential strategic guidelines: evading external control and maintaining an invincible position. By exercising full control over the supply chain and sales chain, DXN ensures complete autonomy, leading to enhanced cost-effectiveness. This enables DXN to offer competitive prices, unaffected by external influences.

Through strategic control and unwavering autonomy, DXN confidently navigates the market, remaining a formidable player in its industry. DXN’s firm grip on its own destiny is a testament to its unwavering commitment to success.

Surviving is Winning

“Surviving is Winning” — the driving principle at DXN, sets it apart from other direct selling companies. From its humble beginnings, DXN’s Management Board prioritised sustainability over grandiosity, establishing a unique identity in the industry. By focusing on survival, even during challenging times, DXN positioned itself for future growth and success.

DXN’s resilient approach enabled the company to identify and capitalise on potential turning points within a year or two. This adaptive mindset paved the way for remarkable achievements. The unwavering commitment to resilience distinguishes DXN, allowing it to seize opportunities and achieve remarkable success in the marketplace.

With “Surviving is Winning” as its guiding strategy, DXN continues its resilient journey. Sustainability remains at the core, driving DXN towards continued success in the dynamic and ever-evolving marketplace.