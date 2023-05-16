Established e-commerce platforms can give local crafts bigger market, says Satok rep

KUCHING (May 16): Selling local craft products on established e-commerce platforms will allow them to reach a bigger market, said Datuk Ibrahim Baki (GPS-Satok).

He said one of the Sarawak Craft Council’s functions is to guide and assist craftsmen in the adoption of modern methods of doing business.

He pointed out Sarawak under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been a proponent of digital technology since 2017, whereby massive successes have been seen particularly through government agencies using new technologies.

“Innovation has been the mantra in keeping with the rapid pace of development. We have seen the mighty powers of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data and how they run the world at present.

“In the same vein, it is my ardent hope that the local craft industry can follow in the same footsteps to adopt technology particularly in the sale and promotion of their products,” he said when debating the Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023 during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said e-commerce has been a key mover for consumerism and has progressed greatly to the extent most household items can be obtained online.

“With the click of a few buttons, an item can be ordered and delivered to our doorsteps. Craft products must be just as accessible and obtainable in the same manner – by selling it on established platforms to allow for a bigger market reach.

“It is already happening now where one can place an order for a baju burung or a sugu tinggi online and have it delivered to anywhere in the world. But that is just a small portion of the goldmine of craft products – there are many more that can be sold on these online platforms, particularly more exclusive products that carry similar heritage and artistic values,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, if craft processes can be digitalised, the returns will be a boon for craftsmen, which in turn would allow them to be more creative in the crafting of their products.

“At the same time, marketing must be done in tandem with the push for these products on the online platform. The last thing we want is to have piles of craft products being unsold due to little demand. This demand must be created by concerted efforts in marketing for these products,” he said.

He thanked and congratulated the Centre of Technical Excellence (Centex), which initiated online platform Saratage, short for Sarawak Heritage, which was launched during London Craft Week this month.

“We must think of a way that not only allows better market reach but also a marketing strategy to keep the industry going.

“Having said that, there might be some intricacies in terms of the production of craft to preserve the authenticity of its process – we have to accommodate for this while we look to commercialise craft products. After all, preservation of heritage is the key objective and we have to keep this in mind,” he added.