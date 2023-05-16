Fahmi wants MACC to monitor his officers

PUTRAJAYA (May 16): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has asked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to carry out continuous monitoring of all officers in his office in an effort to avoid any fraud.

He said that the enforcement authorities, especially the MACC, are free to act in carrying out their duties.

“I ask the MACC to (do) a check on all my officers to make sure there is no fraud. If any action is taken (by MACC), we will also take action.

“Thus far, there has been no investigation and nothing untoward has happened,” he told reporters after the Communications and Digital Ministry’s (KKD) 2022 Excellent Service Award (APC) presentation ceremony here today.

Recently, Edisi Siasat via the Telegram channel claimed that Fahmi and Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had sacked their respective officers over an alleged anti-graft probe.

On Saturday (May 13), Fahmi dismissed the allegation that one of his officers was being investigated by the MACC. He also described the allegation as untrue, baseless and malicious, against KKD including himself.

“We hope that those behind the allegation will be brought to justice and that people should check (the authenticity) first before sharing something,” he said. – Bernama