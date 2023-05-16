Find alternative energy sources to become dominant player in Asia’s power supply, Premier to SEB

KUCHING (May 16): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Tuesday tasked Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to look into alternative renewable energy sources.

He expressed his confidence that SEB could become a dominant power player in Asia, and said the proposal was possible as oil giant Shell has been using wind turbines and solar energy to generate power offshore.

“Shell has a hybrid of wind and solar energy – so, we too can explore further. I have requested our scientists to think of using wind to rotate blades and turbines. We should explore new technology; only then can we have power offshore from solar, wind, blades and turbines,” he said at SEB’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Ramah Tamah event here.

Abang Johari said since Petronas and Petros has an abundant supply of gas, it was also possible for the state to generate power by using gas to rotate turbines.

“In time, we can have power from all four sources of energy – hydro, solar, solar hybrid and gas turbines,” he said.

He pointed out that in spearheading this plan, SEB could achieve the status of main power supply in the whole of Asia, not just dominating Malaysia.

Also present was SEB chairman Datuk Hamed Sepawi.