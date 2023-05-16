Grant licensing request, central S’wak bird’s nest farmers appeal

SIBU (May 16): A group of bird’s nest farmers from the central region is making an urgent appeal to the Sarawak government to grant their request for proper licensing so that they could run their operations legally.

It is made known that the group comprises the farmers from Song, Kanowit, Julau, Durin, Salim, Balingian, Mukah, Pulau Bruit, Bintangor, as well as from Tatau and Bintulu.

According to group spokesman Victor Ting, the May 3 seizure of 882.657kg of bird’s nests, worth approximately RM2.5 million, here by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), has adversely all those involved in this business chain.

“We’re told that under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998, we are not allowed to harvest and sell our bird’s nests without a licence.

“This industry is 10 years old. We heeded when the government told us to set up swiftlet houses in rural and less-populated areas.

“Now there are many swiftlet houses run by longhouse residents, with some of them operating on their own, and some jointly-running it with their business partners. We can see these (swiftlet) houses up to Belawai and Belaga and they have one thing in common – they are operating without any licence.

“To apply for a licence, it involves five to six departments; we have heard about a committee tasked with making the decision.

“The Ordinance is already over 20 years old, and is outdated. Many of us are without any licence because we are unable to follow the regulations,” he told reporters when met at Jalan Wong King Huo here yesterday, where he and some 50 swiftlet farm operators gathered to voice out their call for government’s intervention in the matter.

In calling upon the government to expedite the process of issuing the swiftlet farmhouse licensing, Ting also appealed for a timeframe be given with regard to the application.

“When asked for the outcome of the application, they (relevant authorities) told us to wait.

“We have been waiting for so long that many of us no longer have the interest to pursue the matter.

“That is the problem – we did apply for the licence but after a certain time, there was no response on its status,” he lamented.

Ting, as the group’s spokesman, also appealed to the government to allow the operators to sell their bird’s nest to wholesalers while waiting for the licences to be issued.

“We have families to feed and workers whose salaries must be paid.

“We hope Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would listen to our appeal for help,” he stressed.

In voicing out his grievance, Ting also proposed for the government to arrange for temporary licensing, allowing the farmers to harvest bird’s nests.

“We also appeal for discussions to be initiated towards finding a solution to this matter. With the Gawai Dayak approaching, the Dayak swiftlet farm operators surely need money to prepare for the festival.

“There are too many regulations governing swiftlet farming that we do not understand. We set up our farms in less populated areas and after 10 years, we’re told that this is not allowed, that is not allowed.

“Perhaps in the next five years, the regulations might change again. I think it’s time for the state government to standardise the guidelines for swiftlet farming.

“As far as I know, in Peninsular Malaysia, the edible-nest swiftlet (Aerodramus fuciphagus) and black-nest swiftlet (Aerodramus maximus) are no longer listed under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010,” he elaborated.