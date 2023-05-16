IGP: Curfew review for seven Eastern Sabah Security Zone districts

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): The curfew for seven districts within the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) will be reviewed, said inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Acryl said the matter was brought up for discussion during the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) meeting in Tawau yesterday.

He said the meeting also discussed narrowing down areas that are still under curfew.

“The Royal Malaysia Police and ESSCom will propose that the lockdown order (curfew) be reduced and replaced with the Esszone Movement Control Order for the waters in certain districts.

“For a start, we will propose that Tawau waters be removed from the curfew order as we believe that the security in the area is under control,” he told a press conference during the handing over of the Inanam Police Station’s staff quarters today, which was officiated at by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

Acryl said that although kidnapping-for-ransom cases in Sabah’s east coast area no longer occur, the implementation of the lockdown order is still necessary.

“I believe kidnapping-for-ransom cases do not happen anymore due to our continuous monitoring, security forces presence, and tight security in those areas.

“But we cannot drop our guard but have to always stay vigilant at all times,” he said.

Acryl added that Kudat and Kota Marudu were previously removed from the curfew order.

“Those two districts have been exempted, and now we are proposing to exempt Tawau’s waters as well.

“But for areas that we believe are still categorised as hotspots, we will maintain them and assess the level of security risk from time to time,” he said, adding that the hotspots areas are in the waters off Sandakan, Lahad Datu, and Semporna.

He said the hotspot areas are categorised as high-risk due to its proximity with neighbouring countries.

The dawn-to-dusk curfew covers the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, and Beluran at a distance of three nautical miles.

Among those present at the event were Bukit Aman Logistic and Technology Department director Datuk Seri Sahabudin Abd Manan, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.