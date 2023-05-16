Johorean labourer gets seven years’ jail, two lashes for sexually assaulting teen in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (May 16): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a labourer to seven years in jail and two strokes of the rotan for sexually assaulting a then 16-year-old girl in 2021.

Faisha Abdullah, 22, who hails from Johor pleaded before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, who ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest.

He was also ordered to undergo rehabilitative counselling during his detention as provided for under Section 26 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017 and be subject to police supervision for one year after serving his sentence pursuant to Section 27 of the SOACA 2017.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the SOACA, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Faisha committed the offence at a house in Petra Jaya here on October 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, a police report was lodged by the victim’s mother after finding out that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The police report led to Faisha’s arrest on May 23, 2022.

The investigations revealed that he had hugged the victim and kissed her on the lips.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim while Faisha was represented by counsel Harold Emparak.