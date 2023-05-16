Krian to get 27 new 4G telco towers

KUCHING (May 16): A total of 27 new 4G telecommunications towers are being erected in Krian constituency to improve connectivity in the area.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang said two of the new telecommunications towers are currently operational, while the others are still at various stages of implementation.

He explained that this effort is to complete the network of 16 telecommunications towers that have been operating under the implementation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“In addition, the Sarawak government and the federal government have allocated a total of 27 new 4G telecommunication towers under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (SMART) project and the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative.

“The new towers are scheduled to operate in phases until the first quarter of 2024,” he said in his reply to Friday Belik (GPS-Krian) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Liwan added that there was also one site identified for the ‘Sarawak Rural Broadband Network’ (MySRBN) service in Krian, which is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2023.