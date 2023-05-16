Man jailed seven months for retaining stolen motorcycle in Kuching

KUCHING (May 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to seven months’ jail for retaining a stolen motorcycle.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohamad Zainal Junaidi, 36, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Mohamad Zainal committed the offence at a building near Jalan Rock here at around 3.36pm on Feb 23, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the motorcycle discovered his vehicle, which he had parked in front of an office at Sarawak General Hospital, missing on Jan 4 this year.

The estimated loss was RM5,300.

Following a police report lodged, police arrested Mohammad Zainal on Feb 23 and during the course of the investigation found that he had retained the victim’s stolen motorcycle.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.