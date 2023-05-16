Organisers happy with good turnout at PechaKucha Nite Vol10  

KUCHING (May 16): It was a gathering of active networking and sharing of great ideas during PechaKucha Nite Vol10, staged The Kantin at The Granary here recently.

Organised by IDE Architects and Elements, the event hosted over 170 people including 12 featured speakers who presented various topics throughout the evening.

According to Elements managing director Jeffrey Yeung, PechaKucha’s goal is to create a vibrant and dynamic nuclear reactor that serves as a catalyst for the exchange of ideas and networking among those in the local community of creatives.

“Whether you’re an artist, an entrepreneur, or simply someone looking for new ways of thinking, PechaKucha is the perfect venue to discover new ideas and also to connect with like-minded individuals.

“Topics for this round include graphic design, real-world childhood education, the death of plastic straws, handmade wooden toys, jiu jitsu and many more.

“It brings you into the creative life of Sarawak and lets you experience the local creatives – face to face, up close and intimate,” he said.

PechaKucha is a unique presentation style where speakers present 20 slides for precisely 20 seconds each, resulting in a perfectly-timed event. Originally founded by a couple of architects in Tokyo in 2003, this format has now spread to over 1,303 cities worldwide.

“PechaKucha means ‘chit chat’ in Japanese, or casual talk.

“It was started in Tokyo in 2003 by two architects who wanted a creative way of bringing together fellow architects, exchanging ideas, and showcasing their work within concise, short-format design presentations.

“Tonight’s session is not necessary (about) architectures, as the speakers are from many walks of life, who are passionate and creative.

“We started this (PechaKucha) in Kuching about seven years ago. The reason was we wanted to give Kuching creatives a platform to present their work.

“Each speaker has six minutes and 40 seconds (to do presentation); that’s why we can have 11 presentations tonight,” said Yeung.

The speakers were Emily Yii, Johnson Lai, Melissa Kung, Jetson Hoo, Carter Wei, Eileen Chua, Mark Liao, Felicia Bateman, Melvin Teo, Jeanette Tagal, Ivan Evetovics and Yeo Zimoh.