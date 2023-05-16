PDP chief proud to see display of harmony at unity govt national convention

KUCHING (May 16): It was a proud and happy moment to see the display of harmony at the 2023 Unity Government National Convention in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president believed that the event signified hope for Malaysia’s future to be brighter and for the country to head towards better advancement.

“I, along with the leadership of the PDP and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), will also continue to defend the spirit of diversity of race, religion and culture in our country,” the Bintulu MP wrote on Facebook yesterday.

Adding on, Tiong said the convention was the first national assembly held since the establishment of the unity government, following the outcome of the 15th general election (GE15).

“I, and the party leaders from the unity government were there, showing the stability of the unity government and the determination to support the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister.”

Tiong also said at the convention, Anwar on behalf of the unity government had stated his determination in maintaining the nation’s political stability, solving its economic problems and increasing the people’s income.

“At the same time, we will ensure that the government implements good governance for the benefit of the people, towards promoting economic growth,” said Tiong.

At the convention, Anwar had also expressed his appreciation to Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and GPS chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for their respective roles in ensuring the formation of the unity government after the GE15.

Abang Johari, in his speech, had pledged that the state’s ruling coalition GPS would remain with the unity government, hailing the current federal government as a ‘strong one’ that could take good care of Sarawakians.