Penguang: Open tender to be called for proposed SRDC building project by year’s end

KUCHING (May 16): The open tender for the proposed new Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) building project is expected to be called at the end of this year, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the proposed project is expected to be completed in 2025.

“The proposed new Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) building in Sibu Jaya was approved under RMK12 (12th Malaysia Plan) whereby the siting approval was already obtained and currently it is at the design stage,” he said when answering a question from Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

To a supplementary question, Penguang said the exact location of the proposed building is at Lot 7200, Block 1, Menyan Land District, Sibu Jaya.

“It is just at the centre of Sibu Jaya township. The building is estimated to cost about RM27 million,” he said.