PM Anwar wishes Happy Teachers’ Day

KUALA LUMPUR (May 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Happy Teachers’ Day to all teachers and educators in the country.

In conjunction with the Teachers’ Day celebration today, Anwar also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the knowledge and devotion given by his former teachers.

“May 16 is a very significant day to commemorate the deeds and sacrifices of teachers in developing the nation and the society.

“May all the knowledge imparted (by the teachers) humanise us. And to the teachers who have taught me, your commitment and sacrifices are very much appreciated. Thank you for all the knowledge you have imparted to me,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

The National Teachers’ Day 2023 celebration, themed Guru Insani Pemangkin Generasi Madani, was held at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh, Melaka today. – Bernama