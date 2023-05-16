PM wants MoE to set up task force to stimulate children’s interest in science, technology

MELAKA (May 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today asked the Ministry of Education (MOE) to set up a special task force to find a way to stimulate children’s interest in subjects related to science and technology.

He said the world is now moving towards green technology, especially in the automotive field, but based on the latest report he received, children are now less interested in the subjects, especially among the poor and urban poor.

“I have asked the Education Minister to set up a special task force to stimulate the children’s interest and enthusiasm not only in learning the normal subjects but also in solving the challenge and exploring new disciplines in science and technology.

“…because the study found that the interest of children, especially in remote and rural areas as well as the urban poor, has deteriorated… this is a challenge for us and the country in moving towards green technology and electric cars,” he said when launching the 2023 National Teachers’ Day celebration, themed Guru Insani Pemangkin Generasi Madani, here today.

The celebration at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and her deputy Lim Hui Ying, and thousands of teachers from across the country.

Meanwhile, Anwar also called on teachers to continue supporting the government’s leadership and help boost the people’s spirit so that Malaysia could bounce back as a great nation in the region.

“Let’s bring this country with the strength of its language, its literature, its cultures, its values and its technologies to be a great nation in the region.

“Insya-Allah, if the teachers are committed and work a little harder, I’m sure our future will be bright,” he said.

At the event, Datuk Dr Nuinda Alias was named the recipient of the Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan 2023 award while Datuk Mazlan Mohamad received the Tokoh Kepimpinan Pendidikan Kebangsaan 2023 award. – Bernama