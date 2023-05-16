Report: Home Ministry wants more comprehensive directive on use of ‘Allah’ word

KUCHING (May 16): The Home Ministry is looking into creating a more comprehensive directive in tackling the issues surrounding the use of the word ‘Allah’ following Putrajaya’s decision to withdraw its appeal in the Jill Ireland case.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a MalaysiaKini report that the review was in line with the interest of the country’s multi-racial and multi-religious communities, and in coming up with more effective supervision and control of publication materials that violate the provisions of the law.

He added that three other words in religious publications, ‘baitullah’, ‘solat’ and ‘kaabah’, were included in the review.

Saifuddin explained that the government had decided to withdraw the appeal against the High Court’s decision in the Jill Ireland case after a contradiction was discovered between a 1986 cabinet decision and an administrative order issued by the Home Ministry the same year.

The High Court had decided to quash a government ban on the use of the word ‘Allah’ in all Christian publications in Malaysia.

The minister pointed out that the contradiction was found by the ministry during the appeal application process after the March 21, 2021 decision by High Court judge Nor Bee Ariffin.

“The Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision was made based on a civil and administrative approach which is the issue related to the seizure of publication materials at that time. And it was not from a theological aspect or anything involving the use of the word ‘Allah’,” Saifuddin told reporters in Putrajaya.

He said therefore that the function of the court itself was inappropriate to decide on religious matters specifically.

“In the judgment on March 10, 2021, it is clear that Nor Bee made a decision based on an administrative approach and did not touch on the use of the word ‘Allah’.”

Saifuddin added that the government’s decision not to proceed with the appeal was made on a case-by-case basis, without affecting the facts of each case currently in court action.

“The ministry once again stresses that Article 11(1) and Article 11(4) of the Federal Constitution provides that although every individual has the right to profess and practice their religion, they are still subject to federal or state laws that may control or restrict the spread of other religious doctrines or beliefs among Muslims,” he said.

The appeal in the Jill Ireland case was withdrawn through a notice of discontinuance filed on April 18.