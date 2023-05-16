Sabah State Assembly sitting going digital

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor inspected the newly installed digital system that will be used at the State Assembly sitting scheduled to be held next week.

More than 70 touchscreen tablets have been installed for the use of State Assembly members through the upgrading of the current conference system to a paperless digital conference system.

Hajiji was briefed on the workings of the system by Public Works Department engineer Lornetha Daim.

Accompanying Hajiji were State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M. Yahya and State Assembly Secretary Rafidah Maqbool Rahman.