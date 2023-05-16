SAC Awang Din takes over as Sarawak Management Department head

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawakian SAC Awang Din Awang Gani today reported for duty as the state police’s new Management Department head.

The handover-of-duties ceremony took place at the state police contingent headquarters here, witnessed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Awang Din in his speech thanked the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) leadership for entrusting him to lead the Management Department, adding he is happy to be able to once again serve in his home state.

“It is a very challenging responsibility for me. I am ready to assist the Sarawak Police Commissioner and his deputy to ensure the smooth management and administration of the Sarawak contingent,” he said.

Awang Din, who has been in the force for 32 years, had once held the post of Kuching police chief.

He was Johor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy head prior to taking up his current post.