SAC Awang Din takes over as Sarawak Management Department head

By Jeremy Lanson on Sarawak
Mohd Azman watches as Awang Din (right) symbolically receives his duties as Management Department head from ACP James Jonathan, who was the department’s acting head for the past three months.

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawakian SAC Awang Din Awang Gani today reported for duty as the state police’s new Management Department head.

The handover-of-duties ceremony took place at the state police contingent headquarters here, witnessed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Awang Din in his speech thanked the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) leadership for entrusting him to lead the Management Department, adding he is happy to be able to once again serve in his home state.

“It is a very challenging responsibility for me. I am ready to assist the Sarawak Police Commissioner and his deputy to ensure the smooth management and administration of the Sarawak contingent,” he said.

Awang Din, who has been in the force for 32 years, had once held the post of Kuching police chief.

He was Johor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy head prior to taking up his current post.

