Samling’s RM5 mln defamation suit against SAVE Rivers postponed

MIRI (May 16): The High Court here yesterday postponed the hearing of a RM5 million defamation suit filed by logging company Samling against civil society organisation SAVE Rivers.

The postponement was to make way for a drug-related trial set to be heard yesterday, with Judge Dean Wayne Daly fixing Sept 18-20, 2023 for the continuation of the legal suit.

Only lawyer Simon Siah representing SAVE Rivers was present in court yesterday morning to hear the further mention of the suit which was made virtually via Zoom.

In the suit, Samling Plywood has named four SAVE Rivers board of directors members, and SAVE Rivers, as the first to fifth defendants.

The defamation suit was filed in regard to local community consultation under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme.

Aside from the RM5 million in damages, Samling is also seeking an apology from the defendants and an injunction to stop SAVE Rivers from reporting the community’s claim.

Meanwhile, a group of villagers from Ulu Baram as well as members of Generai Community Rights Action Committee (GCRAC) held a peaceful demonstration at the Miri Court Complex yesterday morning in a show of solidarity with SAVE Rivers.

The two groups, led by SAVE Rivers chairman Peter Kallang, arrived at the court grounds before 8.30am, with some clad in traditional Orang Ulu attire and performing songs and dances.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the groups called for Samling to withdraw its suit in favour of more beneficial dialogue with the local community in Ulu Baram.

The groups say they regard the suit as a way to prevent civil society and journalists from voicing criticism and dissent.

Peter, who spoke briefly, said yesterday’s postponement was the fourth time and that this allowed Samling to ‘silence’ SAVE Rivers while they await legal resolution.

GCRAC vice chairman Boyce Ngau, who also spoke, said they are worried that the postponement of the court case will see the continuation of logging activities in their area.