Sarawak Craft Council Bill passed in DUN

THE Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023 has been passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting with a majority vote after its third reading today.

The Bill was tabled by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and was seconded by his deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Abdul Karim was heartened that no objections from other members of the august house were recorded when debating the Bill today, and stressed that his ministry will look into each of the views and suggestions raised about the formation of the council.

“On the various points raised by the DUN members, the government will take into consideration these inputs and concerns about the implementation of the Bill, including formulating the rules and implementing provisions of the Bill,” he said in the second day of the DUN sitting today.

Abdul Karim added his ministry will ensure members appointed to the council are passionate towards the craft industry to better look after the heritage of at least 34 ethnic groups that exist in the state.

He explained that the council was already in operation since 1997, but the Bill aims to establish the council as an entity to be the authority in the state for the regulation and development of crafts and related matters.

However, he said that without a proper legal framework, there had been a lack of proper direction and fund allocations for the council’s operations in the past 20 years.

“The craft sector is an industry that can provide generous returns to the rural communities. The development of craft products may not be highly looked upon last time, but our tourism industry is growing and many visitors are now coming to the state,” he told reporters when met after the Bill was passed.

Abdul Karim said each ethnic group has their own niche cultural products to offer to the tourism market, and the ministry hopes to promote such heritage on the global stage through the craft council.

“The state government will also consider registering the cultural motifs from different ethnic groups as intellectual property to better protect the interests of the communities,” he added.

The Bill was debated by 19 DUN members before it was passed.