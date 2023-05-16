Sarawak govt finalising Green Economy Policy, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 16): The Sarawak government is currently finalising its Green Economy Policy.

In stating this, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the green growth requires an intentional transition towards a green economy that decouples economic growth from energy, resource use, carbon emissions and pollution.

He pointed out that it is also a precondition for Sarawak to achieve its sustainable and net-zero ambition.

“The policy framework for Sarawak’s Green Economy is anchored on one vision, three policy objectives, and six pillars.

“The policy framework envisions Sarawak as a green state that is highly sustainable, with a highly liveable environment for all,” he said when answering a question from Wilson Nyabong Ijang (GPS-Pelagus).

In response to another question, Dr Hazland said the Bioeconomy Model is an effective strategy that promotes economic growth while harnessing biological resources sustainably and fairly.

Noting that the bioeconomy sector in Asia is expected to grow, he said Sarawak can benefit by implementing carbon offset programmes, such as sustainable forestry management and bioenergy projects.

“For instance, Sarawak’s recent launch of its first microalgae carbon capture facility at the Sejingkat Power Plant could qualify for carbon credits under the Verified Carbon Standards (VCS), generating revenue and contributing to climate change mitigation,” he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, Dr Hazland said the bioeconomy model based on the holistic approach to address the root causes of carbon emission promotes the sustainable development.

He pointed out that the key advantages include sustainability, economic growth, life of change, mitigation, innovation and social inclusion.

“If offers a promising solution to achieve sustainable economic growth while addressing societal and environmental challenges,” he said.

He added that the bioeconomy model links to cover all sets via sustainable management of forest and biological resources.