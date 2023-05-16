Senari Synergy presents insurance benefits to employee with cancer

KUCHING (May 16): In the spirit of Syawal, Senari Synergy celebrated the festive occasion with stakeholders, business partners and staff during its Hari Raya open house event here.

Among those in attendance were its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and board of directors members.

During the event, Abdul Aziz handed over the group term life insurance benefit to an employee of the company, Eskanda Malawi, who was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The policy which covers total disability and death is extended to all employees within the company to provide them with financial protection.

Group managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi in a press statement said the benefits provide employees with additional peace of mind.

He said the benefit given is part of the company’s initiatives in showing appreciation towards its employees’ contributions and to ease their burden in challenging times.

Eskanda Malawi has served the company for 17 years and was diagnosed with lung cancer in October last year.

Transnational Insurance Brokers (M) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Presley Siros was also present.