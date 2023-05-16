Sibu sweeps both titles at Memorial 15s Rugby Tournament

SIBU (May 16): Sibu swept both titles of the Memorial 15s Rugby Tournament held at SMK Sacred Heart Field last weekend.

In the Men’s section, Sibu Rugby demolished Bintulu Rugby 24-0 in a one-sided match while it was another walk in the park for Sibu Ladies when they thrashed Vixen Rugby Club 21-0 to lift the title.

Sibu Rugby started the match on a cautious note before Kamaruddin Teading broke free from the left flank for a try in the fifth minute.

Two minutes later, Kamaruddin put his name on the score sheet again with his second try, followed by another try from Sibu’s Kesley for a healthy 17-point lead in the first half.

Bintulu returned with urgency in the second half, pushing forward as they sought to get on the board.

Unfortunately, a lapse of concentration saw Sibu’s Royston Williams picking up a loose ball and jetting through Bintulu’s defence line for the final try, which was converted for the final score of 24-0.

Plate champion went to GB 13 Kuching, which demolished Betong Saribas Phoenix 26-5, while Unimas Lycan from Kuching was the Bowl champion after beating Mukah Rugby 13-0.

For the Ladies, Impiana KFRC won the Plate after edging Unimas Ladies 10-5 in a hard-fought match.

Sibu Rugby tournament director Michael Ting said the annual event was held to commemorate some rugby players who had passed on.

“Additionally, it was also aimed at selecting outstanding players to represent Sarawak team for the coming Agong’s Cup Rugby Championship on Sept 2 and the women for the seven-aside National Rugby Championship in October,” he said.

Sibu will host to Agong’s Cup preliminary rounds in the group stage.

Two matches are expected to be hosted at Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya while the returning matches will be held in the opponent’s state.

“This is the first time that the preliminary rounds for the Agong’s Cup group stage will be held here and it is an opportune time for the people to turn up and watch the exciting showdown, an event not to be missed,” said Ting.

Next on the schedule is the 10-a-side Bro Albinus Cup, also slated to be held in Sibu Jaya in August.

“Preparations for the Bro Albinus Cup are in full swing and, hopefully, we can get a respectable number of entries for the tournament considered as our prime event,” added Ting.