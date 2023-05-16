Speaker: Anti-party hopping Bill not listed on agenda of Sabah DUN sitting

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): The anti-party hopping Bill is currently not listed on the agenda of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting scheduled for next week.

In stating this, DUN speaker Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M Yahya said the DUN has yet to be notified by the state government of the matter.

“But if the government is ready then we will table it. However, the government may decide on the matter as state Cabinet meeting would be held tomorrow,” he said when speaking to reporters after a meeting on the sitting to be held from May 22 to 25.

Kadzim opined that if tabled, the Bill would be debated at length by the assemblymen and a special sitting would probably be required.

“One day would not be enough to accommodate the debates by the assemblymen so if the Bill is tabled at this sitting, there may not be sufficient time. Maybe we will have a special sitting,” he said.

When asked if he had received any Private Member’s Bill on the anti-party hopping law to be tabled next week, Kadzim replied: “Yes, I have received it.

“I have passed it to the government and the answer is that the government is going to table the anti-party hopping law so since the government is going to table (it), I don’t see the necessity for Private Member’s Bill to be tabled.

Parti Warisan Sabah President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said last month that he would file a Private Member’s Bill on the anti party hopping law at the next state assembly sitting.

He said this is needed and allowed in the state sitting, adding that state laws allow the tabling of a Bill to be in tandem with the central government to prevent instability.

“If the state does not want to debate on this Bill, then I will bring it up in the next state assembly sitting,” Shafie was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on the DUN sitting, Kadzim disclosed that it would officiated by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on May 22 where he would be delivering his policy speech.

The DUN would then debate on the policy speech on May 23 and 24 with the ministries doing their respective winding up on May 25.

Kadzim said three Bills would be tabled in next week’s sitting.

To the question of if the DUN would emulate the Parliament’s decision not requiring MPs to wear a tie, Kadzim answered in the negative as he wants to maintain the decorum of the House.