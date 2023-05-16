State increasing capacity of ports through four initiatives, says Majang

KUCHING (May 16): A total of four initiatives have been implemented to increase the capacity of ports under the state government’s jurisdiction, said Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Majang Renggi.

He said the initiatives are efficient services of ports, southern terminal, Senari free zone, and the reinvigoration of Miri port as the gateway to northern Sarawak.

“There are a total of six ports in the state; with five of them under the state government’s jurisdiction (Kuching, Rajang, Miri, Tanjung Manis, and Samalaju) – and one port, Bintulu Port, is under the federal government,” he said in reply to Safiee Ahmad (GPS-Daro) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Majang said under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, there are five port projects totalling RM186.5 million.

He said 15 new projects have been submitted for consideration under the half-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Under the 12MP, the projects being implemented include the supply and installation of Vessel Traffic Management System Sungai Sarawak; study to implement the Senari Free Zone; the Miri Port Master Plan Study Phase 1; the construction of the Senari Port vehicle site and facilities; and the supply, installation, and commissioning of two quay cranes at Senari Kuching Port.

“Projects that are 100 per cent completed are the upgrading works of light houses in Tanjung Po and Tanjung Datu in Kuching, and the installation of navigational aids in Tanjung Manis.

“Under PCDS 2030, projects implemented for Tanjung Manis Port include the supply and installation of navigational aids; proposal for the supply, installation and commissioning of cranes; and the proposed supply and installation of the Vessel Traffic Management System,” he added.