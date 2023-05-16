Take acceleration measures to resolve water woes – ex-director

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): The Sabah Water Department needs to beef up and take acceleration measures in order to keep with the current climate changes and consumer requirement, said its former director, Datuk Ir Ts Dr Amarjit Singh.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Amarjit said the water woes in Sabah is not something that is unusual for the past decade.

“The baton of water problem is passed from one government to another without a fully comprehensive and holistic approach to solve water issues either by the government or its authority.

“Under climate change, the role of water management organisations is becoming critical for mitigating future water scarcity especially in South East Asia and in broad-spectrum Sabah is not spared.

“The climate is dynamic and constantly changing; it is projected to change more rapidly through the next 50 to 100 years. These predicted changes, while uncertain, are likely to increase failures of water, wastewater, and storm-water infrastructure due to extreme events if changes are not made during the planning and design of improvements and modifications required as systems reach the end of their useful lives,” he said.

Apart from taking acceleration measures to keep with the current climate changes, he added the Water Department also need to modify its concept of being easy-going toward serving people and wasting public funds.

“The relatively public recommendation given by a government is to build a dam that will solve the water crisis.

“In numerous media statements by politicians that construction of a dam is essential to increase the demand looks very premature as the non-revenue water percentage in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan area is more than 50 per cent.

He stressed that the state government should focus on improving the organisational behaviour of the department, water production, water quality, water network and water distribution, plus competent resources whom must be adventurous in sightseeing high and innovative technology to beef up the current water treatment plants, enhance performance and reduce wastage of clean water in order to obtain the optimum demand.

“If so a dam is desperately required, aren’t there any other methods to store or abstract water such as exploring ground water or even constructing a coastal reservoir located at downstream which avoids forest destruction and human well-being at the upper stream.

“It was reported that the state government has executed the dam feasibility study at Papar and will be completed soon,” he added.

Amarjit also hopes that the state government will review the feasibility study of the dam construction deeply as there has been numerous cases of dam failure due to geological movement, creates environment and social impact issues.