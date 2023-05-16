Tourism: 1.2 mln arrivals, RM3.27 bln in receipts this year

KUCHING (May 16): Sarawak has recorded RM3.27 billion in tourism receipts from 1.2 million non-Sarawakian visitors in the first four months of this year, said state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the arrivals were a three-fold increase compared with the same period last year and majority of the arrivals were foreigners.

He said there were over 705,000 foreigners visiting Sarawak between January and April this year.

“In April alone this year, there were over 364,000 arrivals with about 209,000 of them being foreigners. The tourism receipts recorded for the month were about RM930 million,” he told reporters at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex today.

Abdul Karim said the tourist arrivals so far had been beyond expectation and he was confident the state could achieve four million arrivals by the end of the year, exceeding its target of three million arrivals for the year.

The minister also informed that the tourism sector has been listed as one of the main pillars driving the state’s economy in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.