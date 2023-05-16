Witness cannot recall whether inmate prescribed medicine

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): A prison personnel told the High Court here on Tuesday that he could not recall whether an inmate, who was allegedly murdered at the cell of the State Prisons Department Headquarters four years ago, was prescribed with any drug or medicine after he was discharged from a neurology ward before he was found dead.

Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin: When the prisoner Shainal was discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 on October 2, 2019, did the hospital prescribe any drug or medicine for him to take?

Sergeant Jellysius Soimpon: I could not recall.

The 51-year-old witness said so when he responded to a question asked by the judge on Tuesday.

Jellysius, who was the chief of the escort team that was assigned to provide safety control to the inmate Shainal Mukhtar at the ward, was the fifth witness for the prosecution in the trial of nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer attached to the said headquarters.

Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal at the cell at Jalan Kepayan about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

They were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

Under cross examination by counsel Dominic Chew, when the witness was asked regarding the inmate’s medications from the hospital, he testified that he was only the escort team chief.

Counsel: As the chief escort, you must know whether Shainal was prescribed medicine(s) from the hospital, you must know … sergeant you were the chief … sergeant must know?

Witness: Escort officer will take the medicine.

Counsel: Do you know that medicine had been given to Shainal?

Witness: I provide safety control only.

Counsel: Sergeant, you were not sure medicine had been given to Shainal?

Witness: I could not recall.

Earlier, under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Jellysius testified that he did ask the inmate his situation and he responded by saying “OK”.

The witness explained that what he understood from the word OK was that it was OK in term of safety purpose but from the inmate’s health aspect, he said he was not sure.

To a question, the witness testified that throughout his assignment to make safety control on the inmate, he was in good condition.

The prosecution: What do you mean by that?

Witness: The situation was under control.

To another question, the witness further testified that when they reached the central prison, the inmate was handed over to the prison clinic.

The witness also testified that he could not recall whether there was a discharge note or not from the hospital to verify that the inmate could be brought to the prison.

Apart from Dominic, counsel PJ Perira and Hairul V Othman also represented the accused.

The trial will continue on May 17.