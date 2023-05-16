Zero Strays wants action against those who let their pets in the streets

MIRI (May 16): The local authorities must take action against irresponsible pet owners who abandon their pets in the streets.

In stating this, Zero Strays Miri president Sterwina Kho said this was among the reasons why stray dogs population continue to increase, causing fear in the community amid the spike in rabies cases.

She told The Borneo Post that they had conducted many rescues, and all those rescued were abandoned pets.

“Now that the rabies cases have increased in recent weeks, and there are calls for the local authority to take action on this matter, it is crucial to look at the matter from the root.

“The issue always stems from dumping of animals by irresponsible owners, which add to the number of strays. There are also pet owners who let their dogs roam free outside their house compound.

“Little or no action was taken against owners abandoning pets, yet the culling of strays was the best they (authority) could do. Culling is only targeting the issue, but not to get into the root cause,” said Kho.

Kho informed that Zero Strays has now slowed down their Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) operation, as they do not have the manpower, space and resources to rescue the strays, yet they continue to sponsor large number of cases on the ground, including foster services and neutering.

“We now have more than 300 dogs and over 180 cats at our shelter and foster homes. We are also sponsoring private rescues (made by kind members of the public) who have no money to bring the strays to the vet to get treatment and even to be neutered,” she said.

Kho also mentioned that though Zero Strays has previously spoken to the veterinary department on the issue of stray animals, there weren’t much that the latter could do, as they are lacking in manpower to conduct investigation to obtain evidence relating to rabies.

She thanked the kind individuals who had helped in rescuing the animals, and said more could be done by the government to resolve the stray animals and rabies situation.