Awg Tengah: Timber operations must transform into high value-added industry to optimise resources

KUCHING (May 17): The transformation of the timber industry from primary based industry into high value-added industry is necessary to optimise the use of raw materials from natural forest and industrial tree plantation.

In this regard, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said Sarawak aims to develop one million hectares of planted forest by 2025, adding that this will be the main source of timber supply for the local downstream processing industry in the future.

“Effort to enhance the value of timber resources is in tandem with the target set for the timber industry under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) to generate RM8 billion in annual export earnings to make Sarawak a developed and high-income state by 2030,” said Awang Tengah in his keynote speech at the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Engineered Wood Sarawak 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He added that under the PCDS 2030, the state is pursuing the plan to develop high value-added industry focusing on engineered wood, furniture and bamboo-based products due to availability of suitable materials from planted forests and in line with the global trend to use more engineered wood in building and construction industry.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said engineered wood has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by replacing cement and steel in building construction.

“It is a sustainable and green construction material as it can store carbon and has a lower carbon footprint, which is in line with the current global agenda to address climate change and promoting green products to achieve environmental sustainability, he added.

Promoting engineered wood in construction and building industry is also in tandem with the government aspiration in PCDS 2030 to ensure environmental sustainability, he said.

Therefore, Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, invited investors and industry players to explore the potential of engineered wood industry in Sarawak.

“This is a new opportunity for Licence for Planted Forests (LPF) holders in Sarawak to produce suitable and sustainable materials for this industry. Even bamboo can be considered a suitable material for engineered wood production.

“Towards that end, I am of the view that it is vital for Sarawak to have an excellent centre to conduct R&D training and product performance testing,” he said

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah said the conference was timely for STIDC to expand the timber industry to sustain Sarawak as one of the major producers of timber products in this region.

He thanked the distinguished speakers comprising professionals in engineered wood construction, architecture, structure engineers, researchers and academicians for coming all the way here from Peninsular Malaysia and Australia among others, to share their knowledge and expertise in producing and using engineered wood besides helping Sarawak in promoting engineered wood industry.