Batu Kitang rep asks Chong to secure funds for Bomba from Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 17): The third day of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting became a battleground as Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-Batu Kitang) put Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan) in a spot to secure funding for the state from the federal government.

During the debate on the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address, Lo advised Chong to seek federal funds for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to install one fire hydrant in Mile 3 as well as upgrade the existing sluice valve fire hydrants to pillar hydrants, which are above ground and more visible.

He made this call following a fire that broke out at the Mile 3 Sungai Maong Market in November last year, during which attempts to put out the fire were delayed as the hydrants were hidden underground.

At the same time, he commended Chong for securing federal funds for the construction of a fire station, though the state actually needed 23 more fire stations to add to the existing 39 throughout the state.

He also urged Chong to take responsibility for the road congestion at Mile 8 and Mile 15, as well as providing an overhead pedestrian walkway across Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli and Jalan Kalong Ningkang to prevent jaywalking.

“I request urgent attention to safety concerns at Mile 15 roundabout, which has witnessed many accidents and fatalities.

“As such, I implore YB Padungan to leverage his esteemed position as MP of Stampin and advocate for the allocation of federal funds in parliament towards the construction of an elevated U Turn to replace the aforementioned roundabout,” he told the august house today.

He added the urgency of this matter cannot be overstated, and called upon Chong to take immediate action to prevent further accidents or fatalities.

Lo pointed out that the response from Chong’s assistant to his calls for action on these issues was dismissive and not helpful.

He said federal projects under RM50 million may be in progress in Sarawak, but the issues at Mile 8, Mile 15, and Bomba all fall under the purview of the federal government.

As such, the request for funds falls on the MP who has been elected by the people to do the job, he said.

He added that the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak will implement these projects once the funds have been approved in parliament and these funds and projects have been allocated to state JKR for implementation.

Lo was equally concerned with Chong’s views that his request for RM400 million for a flood mitigation project for Kampung Quop was unreasonable, despite the state contributing RM80 billion annually to federal coffers.

Meanwhile, on Chong’s earlier question on why the RM150 million funding for the flood mitigation project under Bandar Kuching called Pembangunan Lembangan Sungai Bersepadu (PLSB) had not been used, Lo said the delay was caused by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government that took over the federal government in 2018.

In view of that, PLSB had to start afresh with new negotiations and design, and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) could only begin construction in 2022, he said.

“The funds were only transferred to the department in late December 2018 after many complaints were made but by then the damage done to the previous progress made on ongoing negotiations, engagements with professional consultants, plans and existing designs was extensive.

“This is my answer to YB Chong’s claim that RM150 million has not been spent. It was PH who won the elections in 2018 that messed everything up.”