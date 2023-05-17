Batu Lintang rep proposes planting of ‘rattan batu’ for craft making

KUCHING (May 17): The planting of ‘rattan batu’, a plant highly prized as resource for craft making, should be promoted to develop the local craft industry, said See Chee How (Independent-Batu Lintang).

He said Sarawak’s rattan products at one time fetched high prices due to the use of ‘rattan batu’ which he described as the best in the world for craft making.

According to him, ‘rattan batu’ were mainly found before in Belaga and also some in Baram but their numbers had been affected by logging.

“If we want to produce high quality craft, we conserve them (rattan batu). Make them high value forest.

“Promote cultivation of more of these resources,” he said when debating in support of Sarawak Craft Council, 2023 Bill at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He also hoped Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who tabled the Bill, would put the cultivation of ‘rattan batu’ and other valuable resources as priority in one of the supporting policies for this industry.

He said this is important to ensure conservation of resources needed for the craft industry, especially materials used by the indigenous communities for their crafts.