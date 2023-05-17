Bukit Semuja rep: SST on palm oil impacting smallholders

KUCHING (May 17): The Sarawak Sales Tax (SST) imposed by the state government on the palm oil industry is affecting oil palm smallholders, said Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

He, thus, called on the state government to find an optimum formula to best deal with this issue, while expressing his view that the state has many sources of revenue.

“Although it is imposed on the production of crude oil and at a relatively low rate, the SST imposition still indirectly affects oil palm smallholders,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the Head of State’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

According to John, the European Union (EU) policy banning the importation of agricultural products including palm oil products, logs, rubber, cocoa and coffee coupled with high prices of inputs such as fertilisers and poisons have caused various issues and uncertain future for oil palm smallholders and entrepreneurs.

On a separate matter, the assemblyman expressed fear that an earthquake might occur any time in Sarawak as the state’s northern region has been classified under the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’.

Therefore, he called on the state government on whether it has a plan of action regarding this possibility, and if there will be a special department, unit, or team to handle, regulate or create awareness programmes to handle the matter.

On his Bukit Semuja constituency, John called for SK Tebakang in Serian to be repaired as it was deemed to be unsafe and unsuitable for use.

He also expressed concern that the long-awaited construction of the proposed SMK Serian No.2 and SK Sri Sadong had not started as there had been no updates on the matter so far.

He also asked about the latest developments on the Tebakang Health Clinic and the Triboh Health Clinic that burned down a few years ago and needed to be rebuilt or upgraded.