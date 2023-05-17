Craft Bill out to benefit rural industry players, says Telang Usan rep

KUCHING (May 17): The Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023 should bring positive results to the industry players, particularly those from rural communities, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

In his debate speech, Dennis expressed full support for the Bill tabled by Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We need to upgrade the Sarawak Craft Council and give it more administrative power so that it would remain competitive and relevant not only in Malaysia, but on the global stage as well.

“The Bill should give the council more power including over matters set to bring more benefits to the rural communities such as the Penans, the Kenyahs, the Kayans and the Ibans who have all along been producing high-value authentic handicrafts, but still lacking marketing opportunities due to their rural locations,” he said.

Dennis, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, acknowledged Sarawak being renowned for the rich diversity in terms of its traditional handicraft products.

“These are works of fine arts by the multi-racial communities of Sarawak – the beadworks by the Orang Ulu women, the Iban community well known for their skills in pua kumbu-making, the Bidayuh with their traditional ‘Kesah’ mats, the Malay-Melanau with their beautiful ‘songket’, the Chinese with their artistry in pottery-making, and the list goes on.”

Dennis also said as at June 2021, there were 1,143 craft entrepreneurs throughout Sarawak registered under the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, with 83 new products introduced.

He said Miri registered the highest number of craft entrepreneurs in Sarawak, at 219, followed by Kapit with 190, and Sibu, 134.

“These figures, personally for me, are good, but they are still low.

“We need to find ways to unearth more craftsmen and craftswomen from all over Sarawak, especially among the younger generation,” he said.

The assemblyman also spoke about Sarawak and Sabah having recorded RM14.9 million and RM15.8 million, respectively, in sales value for the craft industry as at September 2022.

Such achievements by Sarawak and Sabah accumulated to a value of RM30.7 million, an increase of 19 per cent – or RM25.7 million – over the amount recorded in September 2021.

This value, said Dennis, contributed to the overall sales of RM211 million in this segment for 2022, and exceeded the target of RM200 million for Malaysia.

“There is a huge market in the handicrafts industry and we must take this golden opportunity to support the Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023 to empower our crafts industry and make it sustainable and competitive.

“Crafts industry is like tourism, where almost all strata of the community – from young to old, artisans or those with no skills in the crafts, the city folks or those from rural communities – can benefit from the industry.

“Therefore, it is timely for the state government to empower the (Sarawak Craft) Council with the introduction of the Bill,” said Dennis.

In addition, he also requested the ministry in charge of tourism to set up offices in all major areas in Sarawak, in promoting crafts in Sarawak.