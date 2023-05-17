DAP rep questions S’wak premier over use of luxurious jet

KUCHING (May 17): DAP’s Pending lawmaker Violet Yong today questioned the use of the luxurious Airbus ACJ 319 private jet by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, other state leaders and their spouses on a recent official trip to London, costing millions of state government money.

She said the private jet boasts an exceptional interior, complete with amenities such as a dining room, living areas, bedroom, a meeting room, an entertainment area, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a business class-style seating section.

“Based on my research, the average hourly rental rate for this private corporate jet is around US$18,600 (RM84,127),” Yong said during the debate on the Governor’s opening address of the State Assembly.

She said while she supports the state leaders in attending significant events in London, and that the state possesses the means to cover all expenses incurred during overseas trips, she questioned the necessity for such extravagant travel arrangements.

Yong said the expenses solely for the airline rental on the London trip, excluding the in-flight food charges from the prestige hotel, cost approximately RM4 to 5 million, which is fully borne by the Sarawak government.

“You know this kind of jet is even used by Russian President Putin. You see how special this jet is,” Yong quipped.

She said the state premier could use first class seats on commercial flights, without having to use the jet to London.

“Apart from the London trip, the Sarawak government paid out millions and millions of ringgit each year on private jet travel for the premier, deputy premiers, ministers, and their family members, with these expenses remaining undisclosed to the public,” she added.

Kota Sentosa Wilfred Yap stood up to seek a point of order, but the Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang asked Yong to proceed with her debate.

Yap claimed that the jet was not even mentioned in the governor’s address. – Malay Mail