Deputy minister: S’wak govt approves RM90 mln to set up three Precision Farming Parks

KUCHING (May 17): The Sarawak government has approved RM90 million under the Alternative Funding to establish three Precision Farming Parks at Rampangi in Kuching, Sungai Sibiew in Bintulu and Kabuluh in Miri, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development said the projects are currently in the planning stage and the construction is expected to commence by the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year.

“These parks will focus on cultivation of high value vegetables such as tomatoes, chilies, ginger and shallots,” he said in reply to Dato Ibrahim Baki (GPS-Satok) during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly today.

He also informed the august House that the proposed business model for the Precision Farming Park is based on Public-Private-Community Partnership (PPCP).

He explained that under this model, the government is to provide land equipped with basic infrastructure facilities, utilities as well as precise and modern agriculture facilities such as automated machines, sensors, and Internet of Thing (IoT).

“(These) which are parts of introducing Artificial Intelligence in agriculture practices and industrial through Precision Farming.

“As for the private sector, they are to operate the park, provide technical support and assistance as well as assisting the surrounding agriculture smallholders in marketing their agriculture produces,” he said.

He earlier said that the implementation of modern agricultural technologies such as information technology, IoT and Artificial Intelligence AI has been slowly gaining momentum in Sarawak.

According to him, applying these technologies in agriculture could help to improve the production efficiency, achieve higher yields and ensure food security.

He added this will also attract younger generation to be involved in agriculture activities.

“However, the adoption rate for modern agricultural technologies among the farming community in Sarawak is still very low.

“This is due to the higher investment cost, lack of skills and knowledge. Examples of the precision farming technology being used in Sarawak are smart feeder and smart paddle wheel in shrimp farming.

“The system has been successfully implemented by a private company on their shrimp farm at Luba Stoh, Santubong, Telaga Ai and Sambir since 2019 and has produced a good result in term of better quality and higher production by more than 50 per cent compared to conventional method,” he said.

He added the same system is now being implemented for 20 tilapia farmers at Batang Ai as a pilot project through collaboration between a private company and Sarawak Farmers Organisation with the intention to raise the monthly income of the farmers to at least RM6,000 per month from around RM1,000 currently.

“My ministry has taken various initiatives to promote the adoption of modern agricultural technologies in Sarawak. Among the initiatives taken include providing training and extension on modern agriculture; developing Precision Farming Park and Sarawak Agro-technology Park (Sartech), collaborating with private sector and institutions to develop smart agricultural technologies; and providing financial support such as grant and loan,” he said.