Dr Abdul Rahman: SEB considers replacing street lights in S’wak with LED

KUCHING (May 17): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is considering to replace all the existing High Pressure Sodium Lamps with Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lanterns/lamps as a better business model, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today said this is being done through collection of data by his ministry and SEB on the existing LED street lighting connected to its supply source.

He also said another initiative involves SEB liaising with relevant government agencies to implement a sizable grid connected pilot LED street lighting project.

To a supplementary question, he said some local councils have installed LED street lightings along some main roads in Sarawak.

He said this can be seen at Jalan Patingan and Padang Merdeka implemented by the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU), Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and Lanang Bridge by the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Jalan Bakeri Ting and Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi by the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), and Jalan Kingsway and Jalan Piasau by the Miri City Council (MCC).

“Some of the considerations in implementing LED street lighting are the initial cost of LED, the operation and maintenance cost, and interchangeability of parts of LED from various manufacturers,” he added.