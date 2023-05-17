Dr Hazland: Feasibility studies for 2 major hydrogen plants in Bintulu completed

KUCHING (May 17): The feasibility studies for Project H2ornbill and Project H2biscus are now complete, and the two major hydrogen plants in Bintulu are expected to enter the Front End-Engineering Design (FEED) stage within the next few months, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He said that the state government through the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy is committed to developing green hydrogen production projects in Sarawak.

In this regard, SEDC Energy is collaborating with Japanese partners Sumitomo Corporation and ENEOS for Project H2ornbill, as well as with Korean partners Samsung Engineering, POSCO and Lotte Chemical for Project H2biscus.

“To date, both projects have completed their feasibility studies and are expected to continue to the Front End-Engineering Design (FEED) stage within the next few months, subject to finalising the details in feasibility studies prior to entering comprehensive FEED stage.

“Based on the project planning, the final investment decision is expected to be in Q2 2025 for Project H2ornbill and Q4 2024 for Project H2biscus. Both facilities are expected to be operationalised in 2027,” he said.

Apart from the Bintulu hydrogen projects, Dr Hazland said that SEDC Energy is developing the Rembus Hydrogen Production Plant and Refuelling Station to support the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

“The completion of the Rembus Hydrogen Plant is expected to be in 2025,” he said.

As for the research on algae, he said the first Sarawak microalgae carbon capture facility was launched at Sarawak Energy’s Sejingkat Power Plant on May 10 this year.

“This facility, which is an extension of SEB Sejingkat Power Plant, and the technology that has been developed potentially lay the foundation for a new green initiative that will benefit our people, create new job opportunities, and grow our economy, as the world trends towards sustainability and reducing impact of climate change.

“This five-hectare facility, the first in Malaysia, demonstrates the viable use of flue gas to enhance the production of algae on an industrial scale.

“The algae biomass can be translated into high quality products such as food and feed, paints, cosmetics, pharmaceutical ingredients and most importantly, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is expected to surpass a huge market value of US$250 billion by 2030,” he added.

Dr Hazland, who is Demak Laut assemblyman, was responding to a question from Fazzrudin Abd Rahman (GPS-Tupong) during the DUN sitting today.

On another matter, Dr Hazland said that the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) is actively conducting research on algae at its pilot facility in Sejingkat and has 600 strains of various algae species kept in a depository for research.

“Based on the preliminary estimates of the pilot facility at SBC, an investment into a 2,000-hectare commercial plant can produce up to 140,000 tonnes of algae biomass annually.

“In addition, this will also create up to 5,000 new job opportunities and decarbonise about 200,000 tonnes of carbon annually,” he added.