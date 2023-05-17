Father in Kuching fined RM20,000 for abusing one-year-old son

KUCHING (May 17): A father of five was fined RM20,000 in default 12 months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for abusing his one-year-old son.

Hilbado Bill Cosby, 33, pleaded guilty before Judge Musli Abdul Hamid after a charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 was read to him. The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding 20 years, or both upon conviction.

The court also imposed a two-year good behaviour bond on Hillbado with RM2,000 bail and one local surety. He was also ordered to undergo community service for 50 hours in six months in pursuant to Section 31 (sub-section 2) of the Child Act 2001.

He committed the offence at his house in Kpg Barieng, Singai, in Bau around 8am on May 4.

Based on the facts of the case, Hillbado’s wife, who was also the complainant, saw him slapping their son on his left cheek and thigh because the child disturbed his sleep.

Seeing this, his wife immediately took away the child, which led to a quarrel between them. She was also assaulted by her husband.

Around 2.30pm of the same day, the complainant escaped and sought help from her neighbour to lodge a police report.

Investigation revealed that Hillbado had abused the child because of his continuous crying which caused him to lose his temper, to wit, slapping him on his cheek and thigh.

It is also understood that Hillbado had financial problems with having to support five children and a wife.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted the case while Hillbado was unrepresented by a legal counsel.