Fire breaks out at factory that stores bitumen at Jalan Bintulu-Miri

BINTULU (May 17): A fire broke out at a factory that stored bitumen at Jalan Bintulu-Miri this morning.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, no injuries were reported in the incident.

He said firefighters from Bintulu and Kidurong fire stations were deployed to the scene after being notified about the incident at 7.42am.

“The fire involved a storage tank for bitumen. The firefighters used a ‘defensive’ extinguishing technique to put out the fire.”

Wan Kamarudin said the fire was successfully contained from spreading to the adjacent storage tanks at 8:26 am and was fully extinguished at 9:11am.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe.