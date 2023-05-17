Gerawat: Govt’s decision to drop ‘Allah’ appeal gives M’sians hope of better conflict resolution

MIRI (May 17): The Home Ministry’s move to withdraw its appeal of a High Court ruling on Sarawakian Christian Jill Ireland’s right to use the term ‘Allah’ paves the way for religious conflict resolution without involving the courts, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said this enables misunderstandings, differences, or disputes among different faiths in the country to be resolved through mutual respect, understanding, interfaith dialogue, and goodwill.

“This is a better way to resolve any misunderstanding, differences, and disputes among different faiths rather than resorting to the courts, which tends to heighten religious sentiments and tension,” he said in a statement.

The Mulu assemblyman pointed out while the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) guarantee religious freedom for every citizen, there are legal limitations provided for in the Constitution itself and other written laws related to national security and public order.

Any laws which restrict or interfere with religious freedom, which are contrary to the provisions of the Federal Constitution are not valid and have no legal effect as the Constitution, which has now incorporated MA63, is the supreme law of Malaysia, he said.

“It is the courts who have the legal and constitutional authority to declare whether or not a law passed by Parliament or any state legislative assembly, including laws relating to any religion, are contrary to the Constitution and therefore invalid and unenforceable,” he explained.

He called on all to ensure peace and harmony in Malaysia where every citizen can enjoy their rightful place.

This requires promoting mutual understanding, respect, open dialogue, and continuous engagement between the different religious faiths, he added.

The court case stemmed from the Home Ministry’s seizure on May 11, 2008 of Christian religious CDs and books using the term ‘Allah’ under Section 9 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 when Jill disembarked at the then Low-Cost Carrier Terminal in Sepang.

The CDs, containing titles including ‘Cara Menggunakan Kunci Kerajaan Allah’, ‘Cara Hidup Dalam Kerajaan Allah’, and ‘Ibadah Yang Benar Dalam Kerajaan Allah’, were brought from Indonesia.

Jill had sought a declaration that her constitutional rights had been violated.

In 2017, her lawyers had highlighted views from local and international experts that the Arabic word ‘Allah’ for God is not used exclusively by Islam, as the word has been adopted into Malaysia’s national language and has long been used by the local Bahasa Malaysia-speaking Christian community as shown by Malay translations of Christian publications dating back a few centuries.