In KK, nine Polytechnic Commercial Centre eateries ordered to close for Food Act offences

KOTA KINABALU (May 17): The Kota Kinabalu Health Office has ordered nine Polytechnic Commercial Centre (PCC) food outlets to close temporarily for numerous offenses under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

Kota Kinabalu Health officer Dr Prabakaran Dhanaraj said 11 other food premises were also issued with notices under Section 32B of the of the Food Act 1983 during an integrated operation at PCC here yesterday.

Prabakaran said among the offences committed were failure to register food premises with the Malaysian Ministry of Health, food handlers not undergoing training, no anti-typhoid injection, and no appropriate food handler clothing, as well as failure to comply with the requirements to keep the premises clean and free from rubbish as well as pests such as rats and cockroaches.

Dr Prabakaran said the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) also issued 13 compounds, while the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living issued one compound notice for various offenses.

“All food premises must always maintain cleanliness aspects of the food premises as stipulated in the provisions of the law,” he stressed.

He added such integrated operations will be carried out from time to time to ensure food premises abide by the law as well as to protect the public’s rights as consumers and from food hazards.