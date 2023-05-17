Inmate not treated for eye and cheek injuries – witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 17): The High Court here on Wednesday heard in the murder trial of an inmate, who was allegedly murdered at the cell of the State Prisons Department Headquarters that the inmate had bruise on his right eye and cut on his left cheek when he was brought unconscious and breathless to a treatment room.

Assistant medical officer Mohd Azlan Mohd Rani, 34, told Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin that the inmate Shainal Mukhtar never received any treatment for the injuries on his eye and cheek.

“On October 4, 2019 at about 3pm, I received a report that the inmate Shainal Mukhtar fainted at his cell and I saw he was brought in using a wheelchair by another inmate.

“I saw Shainal was unconscious and immediately brought to the treatment room,” Mohd Azlan said in his witness statement when he was under examination-in-chief by the prosecution.

The witness said that on the treatment bed, he found that Shainal had no pulse and breathless.

To another question, the witness testified that he had conducted a CPR on the inmate and a small piece of bread had come out from his mouth.

The witness further testified that on the same day at about 3.35pm, he and his colleague in a Prison Department’s van, brought the inmate to a hospital.

To another question, the witness said that he had seen the inmate make noises, shouting “tembakau” (tobacco) and shake the iron door on October 2, 2019.

Mohd Azlan said that he saw the inmate acted like that from far.

He further said that the distance between him and the inmate was between 10 to 15 meters.

Shainal was allegedly murdered at a cell at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

To a question, Mohd Azlan testified that the other inmate(s) near the cell had complained that Shainal always made noise and it disturbed them.

The witness further said that the next day after the alleged incident but he could not recall the exact date, he came to know that Shainal was transferred to another block.

He also could not remember who told him about the inmate being transferred to another block.

The witness further testified that he could not recall, which prison personnel had escorted Shainal when he had arrived at the prison or registered at the prison clinic.

Prosecution: Before October 2, 2019, have you ever treated the inmate Shainal?

Witness: Maybe yes.

The witness testified that the inmate Shainal was having health problems.

Prosecution: Can you state what was Shainal’s health problems?

Witness: Just ordinary illnesses like fever, coughing or flu.

Prosecution: Can you identify the inmate Shainal’s medical card?

Witness: Yes.

Prosecution: Can you state what was Shainal’s health problems?

Witness: On May 7, 2018, the inmate Shainal was treated by my friend. On September 21, 2018, he had a pimple on his lip. On January 2, 2019, he was having fever. On January 23, 2019, he had an allergic. On May 30, 2019, he had infection on his eyes and on October 2, 2019, he made noise and he had shaken the iron door. On October 4, 2019, an officer brought him in the condition of unconscious.

Meanwhile, a medical officer of a neurosurgeon department testified that his brief final diagnosis on Shainal before he was discharged was mild traumatic injury with left frontanel subdural hemorrhage.

Dr Mohammad Aiman Mohd Mahdi, 34, who prepared the inmate’s discharge note, further testified that he also wrote that the inmate was allowed discharge and come again at neurosurgery clinic within a month.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Mohammad Aiman further said that he wrote on the note encourage fluid intake and mild acute kidney injury.

To another question, the witness said that after he filled the discharge note, he then handed over the note to a staff nurse for further steps to be completed.

Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25 and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, are on trial for the alleged murder of Shainal.

The accused, who are represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, are jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The trial will resume on May 18.