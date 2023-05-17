Katibas rep: Good land reforms, sustainable policy can improve rural communities

KUCHING (May 17): Good land reforms and sustainable policy such as giving title and accessibility to assistance can give better commercial production which can uplift rural communities from poverty, Lidam Assan (GPS-Katibas) has suggested.

He said he sometimes failed to understand why native landowners are poor despite owning fertile loamy soil (of about 262,606 acres of native land) while the natives themselves are also supposed to be a good agrarian community.

“Hence I believe good land reforms and sustainable policy such as giving title and accessibility to assistance can give better commercial production which can alleviate them from poverty.

“In view of such conditions, I call upon the Land and Survey Department to expedite the perimeter survey under Section 6 so that we can initiate our efforts to reduce poverty through the function of socio-economic activities,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s opening address.

He also called upon the Agriculture Department to review their work processes or reduce the red tapes to expedite the delivery of what the government had promised to the people.

According to feedback, he said there was dissatisfaction over some issues on the implementation of agriculture projects.

He pointed out that this matter required urgent attention as the state aspired to shift from subsistence farming to commercial large-scale agriculture and food production and manufacturing in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Reduction in rural poverty has not always led to reductions in rural inequalities. There are grouses and dissatisfaction on the ground about employment opportunities in public services, digital divide, business opportunities, scholarship and intake for good courses in public institutions and universities.

“Inclusive rural development therefore requires both localised rural policies and action at the state level,” he said.

Lidam believed that the mix of economic policies for rural areas can spur economic development while reducing poverty and inequality within the context of Social Inclusivity as per Sarawak’s aspiration to be a developed state by 2030.