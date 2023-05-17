KCCI, DCCI to hold joint Kaamatan-Gawai celebration

KOTA KINABALU (May 17): Kadazan Dusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (KCCI) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will be organising the 14th joint Kaamatan-Gawai Celebration 2023.

KCCI President Datuk Ladislaus Maluda in a statement on Wednesday said the event will be held at Magellan Sutera Resort here.

“The two-day event will include a golf tournament on June 15 which will combine players from these two chambers of commerce.

“On June 16 there will be a Biztalk while at night there is a Kaamatan-Gawai dinner,” he said.

According to Ladislaus, the collaboration is an annual activity for both chambers but it was stopped a few years ago due to the pandemic.

He said both chambers have set a vision and mission of business as a way of life and culture to lead a higher quality of life through the generation of incomes from sustainable business activities.

“We are expecting a total of 200 entrepreneurs from all level to attend the Biztalk. The guest of honour will be Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“Among the interesting contents throughout this Biztalk is entrepreneurs dialogue with Masidi, Federal Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

“It is a business sharing from both Sabah and Sarawak entrepreneurs on their experience in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and its after effect on indigenous entrepreneurs from both states,” he said.

Ladislaus further explained that there will also be a MoU signing on setting-up of business joint venture between KCCI and DCCI, witnessed by Masidi.

“We hope this event will be successful for both KCCI and DCCI to continue to be innovative, progressive and dynamic to create new entrepreneurs as well as nurture and assist existing entrepreneurs to grow and develop them further.

“Let’s celebrate as this event would certainly assist in the attainment of these goals through culture, sportsmanship, business information and networking,” he added.