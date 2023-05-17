KPSSB’s ownership of fuel station a first among co-ops in Malaysia

KUCHING (May 17): The Petronas ROVR Portable Container System (PCS) gas station at the Bau Palm Oil Mill (Bapom) Junction near here is the first of such facility in the country being owned and managed by a cooperative.

In stating this, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick said the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) Sarawak with Koperasi Permodalan Salcra Sarawak Berhad (KPSSB) had taken proactive steps towards establishing the cooperation with Petronas ROVR in the implementation of the gas station project.

“I have been made to understand that the ROVR PCS gas station, owned by the KPSSB, is the first of such operation among the cooperatives in the whole country.

“The petroleum business activity is seen as a business that gives great prospects to the community when it is able to help stimulate other economic sectors such as agriculture, consumers, and services; thus contributing to the growth of the country’s economy,” said the federal minister at the launch of the ROVR PCS gas station at Bapom Junction of Jalan Bau-Lundu near here yesterday.

Ewon hailed such a venture as a new business opportunity for cooperatives, especially the rural cooperatives.

“The opening of the cooperative’s gas station not only increases its income, but also helps the local community, especially in the rural areas where the majority of the people are from the B40 (low income) group.

“Such an effort also provides potential employment opportunities and should be able to improve the socio-economic status of the local community,” he added.

Ewon also hoped that more rural cooperatives would take the step of opening up their own ROVR PCS gas stations to help their community obtain petrol supplies at the same prices as those in the urban areas.