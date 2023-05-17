Len Talif: 183 land subdivision projects not issued title deeds due to developers’ negligence

KUCHING (May 17): A total of 183 land subdivision projects statewide have not been issued with title deeds as at April 30 due to the developers’ negligence, said Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

He said the developers have yet to seal the Memorandum of Surrender and Alienation (Mosa) or the Memorandum of Surrender and Re-alienation (Mosra), adding that payments of RM55.5 million for the projects have yet to be paid, including the enhanced premium and other fees.

“As such, the government urges the developers concerned to take action, especially concerning the seal of Mosa and Mosra, as well as to make the payments of enhanced premium and the fees charged.

“This is the developers’ obligation to ensure the buyers can receive respective title deeds,” he said at a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here yesterday.

Meanwhile in his reply to Chieng Jin Ek (GPS-Bukit Assek) at the august House, on the breakdown of projects that have yet to receive the title deeds, he disclosed that in Kuching, 104 projects involving 2,779 lots with land premium and fee totalling RM39.7 million had to be issued with the title deeds.

For Bukit Assek, he revealed that there were 41 projects involving 1,021 lots that have not been issued with the title deeds.

“Unpaid premiums for the land is over RM12 million, while the related fees amount to RM43,000,” he added.