Mid Valley City closed until further notice after fire, says management

KUALA LUMPUR (May 17): Mid Valley City is closed until further notice following a fire earlier today.

In a brief statement on Facebook, the management of Mid Valley City said temporary disruption to the power supply had been implemented to allow the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department to carry out its investigations.

“The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department are currently on scene conducting all necessary investigations and securing the premises with no further disruptions to the mall operations.

“In prioritising the safety of all present, a temporary disruption to power supply will be implemented until authorities authorise its restoration.

“Mid Valley City will be closed until further notice. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reiterate that the safety of our shoppers and guests remains our top priority,” the statement read.

Mid Valley City management also confirmed in the same statement that no injuries or casualties were reported as of 11.38am.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed separately that the fire that broke out at the external TNB Substation of Mid Valley City had been contained.

News of the fire first emerged on social media after users began sharing videos of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be its popular Mid Valley Megamall. – Malay Mail