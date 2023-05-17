Miri’s crime index down by 33 pct in first four months of 2023, says police chief

MIRI (May 17): The crime index in Miri district has decreased by 33 per cent in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year, said district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

According to him, a total of 66 crime cases were recorded between January and April this year compared to 99 cases during the same period last year.

He disclosed that the Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) recorded 389 arrests from January to April this year compared to 239 arrests during the same period last year.

“This shows an increase of 62.7 per cent in arrest compared to the same period last year,” he said during a monthly parade at the Miri district police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Alexson reminded his men to uphold the highest standard of discipline in executing their duties to preserve the good image and reputation of the police force.

“We have to think and reflect upon our actions that could bring implication to the force. Our wrongdoings will tarnish the good name of the entire police force,” he stressed.

He also called on the department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) to conduct regular checking and observation of members of the force to ensure that they comply with the rules.

At the function, Alexson presented stripes and certificates to 33 personnel who were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Also present was Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.